William D. Smith of Doylestown, Pa. died suddenly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was 68.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline A. Smith, winner of the Bucks County Women's Award, and a noted sculptor known locally for the design of the Pearl S. Buck Women's Award, which features an Amerasian child holding a rice bowl. He was also preceded in death by his father, William J. Smith, who retired from Marshall Maintenance, now Marshall Technologies.
Bill was a graduate of Council Rock High School and worked for Marshall Technologies in Trenton, N.J. as a service representative. Bill grew up in Penns Park and enjoyed the surrounding wooded areas where he used to play with his cousins. He liked making home movies and silly recordings. Bill enjoyed collecting and went to flea markets and auctions whenever he could. He had a special fondness for collecting old model cars and toys.
He is survived by numerous cousins and his Aunt Dorothy.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 7 p.m. until a memorial service in his honor at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will take place privately.www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019