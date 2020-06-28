William D. Thomas
William "Bill" Dewey Thomas of Doylestown died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 68 and the beloved husband of Ellen L. Thomas.

Born in Scranton, Pa., Bill was the son of Mildred Dornblazer and Robert Thomas Sr.

Bill earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. He was the owner of Camp Curiosity, Curiosity Shoppe and Toddler Center.

He was a member of Doylestown Rotary Club, having been honored as a Paul Harris Fellow, a member of Bucks County Polo Club and a player, member and former president of Tinicum Park Polo Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeremiah D. Thomas, his wife, Caitlin, of Doylestown; his stepchildren, Eugene G. Leffever, his wife, Cheryl, of Tampa, Fla. and Jeannette E. Dellaripa, her husband, David, of Tolland, Conn.; as well as five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Joan Burns, her husband, Denis, of Simpsonville, S.C., and Gail Hagerty of Pittsburgh; and brother, Robert G. Thomas, Jr., his wife, Sandra, of Newtown.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to: Better Way Farms, 1247 Wrightstown Rd., Newtown, PA 18904.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
