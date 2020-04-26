Home

William D. McDowell of Hilltown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home. He was 77.

He was born March 29, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pa., the second son of William Stewart McDowell and Ellen Pritchard.

He was employed by PECO until his retirement in 1995. During that time, and after his retirement, he invested in numerous real estate projects and established and ran several businesses with his family.

He is survived by his four children, B. Christine, Heather, W. David, and Robert, five grandchildren, and his siblings, S. Douglas McDowell and Kathleen E. Morrow.

A private memorial will be held for family and friends.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020
