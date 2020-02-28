|
William David Webb passed peacefully at his home in Jenkintown, Pa. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 93.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Ruth Cameron Webb, and parents, U.S. Air Force Lieutenant William H. Webb and Ruth Cameron Webb.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Moore Webb, four daughters, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He loved his family deeply.
He served in the 12th Cavalry as a translator in occupied Japan from 1945-46. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wesleyan University (Connecticut) in 1949 and earned his JD from Yale School of Law in 1953.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046, with a service to follow at 11 a.m., and reception immediately following. Interment will be held at a later date.
In honor of his compassion and concern for all, please vote in November.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cheltenham School District Foundation, 2000 Ashbourne Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027, cheltenhamsdf.org; USA, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5023, ; and the Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046.
Craft Givnish Funeral Home,
Abington
www.craftgivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 28, 2020