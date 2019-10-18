|
William E. Keller, Jr., a longtime resident of Sellersville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township. He was 89.
He was the beloved husband of the late Sadie "Connie" (Delikat) Keller for 53 years until her death in 2007.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William E., Sr. and Mabel (Wagner) Keller.
Mr. Keller had been employed for more than 40 years as a steel fabricator at Frank M. Weaver Structural Steel Company, of Lansdale. Prior to that, he had built homes in the Perkasie area.
A talented woodworker, Bill was also an avid reader, especially enjoying books about lighthouses. He also liked doing crossword puzzles. Pennsylvania Dutch style food was always his favorite. With his wife Connie, he had enjoyed quiet times appreciating the Lake Nockamixon views.
Mr. Keller is survived by his three children, William E. Keller III and his wife, Fabiola, of Norristown, Connie C. Devenny and her husband, James, of Sellersville, and Gerald F. Keller, of Norristown; three grandchildren, Brian Devenny and his wife, Pamela, of Doylestown, Jennifer Geese and her husband, James, of Richlandtown, and Stephanie Keller, of Honeybrook, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Emma Geese and Grayson Devenny; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his three siblings, Ethel Mae Lundberg, Curtis Reeser, and Robert Keller.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, in the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 North Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sellersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Keller's name may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
