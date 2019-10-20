Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
William E. Lutz Obituary
William E. Lutz of Hatboro, formerly of Philadelphia and Buckingham, died Saturday, Oct. 12 at his home. He was 88.

Born in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, he was the son of Albert and Catherine McBride Lutz.

He was the beloved husband of Helen Comer Lutz. They were married for 56 years.

Bill served stateside in the Dental Corps of the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War.

He was a graduate of Northeast High School and attended Temple University.

Bill was a retired steamfitter, a member of Steamfitters Local Union 420, Philadelphia.

He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Anne Lutz of Hatboro (James Fody), his son, William J. Lutz (Leslie) of Oreland and his grandson, William J. Lutz, Jr.

He is also survived by his son, Mark Lutz of Philadelphia, two granddaughters, Suellen Marie Lutz of Philadelphia and Shana Lutz Frost of Langhorne, a grandson Mark Lutz, Jr. of Philadelphia and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Catherine Pleskunas of Southampton, a niece, Cathy Pleskunas of Philadelphia (Tim Ungrady), a nephew, Stan Pleskunas (Gina) of North Wales and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22 at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to St John Bosco Church at the above address.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro, PA
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019
