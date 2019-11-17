|
|
William F. Guthier Jr. of Ottsville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown. He was 81.
He was the husband of Marie (Cwikla) Guthier, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage on Nov. 7th.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late William Sr. and Laura (Gable) Guthier.
A 1956 graduate of Hatboro Horsham High School, William worked as a self-employed salesman in the Mausoleum industry for many years, retiring in 2004.
He was a member of The Elks of Sussex County, N.J., and the Delaware River Keepers organization.
He enjoyed family and friends, fishing, golf, and wintering in Florida.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, William III and his wife, Jaime, of Ottsville; two sisters, Beverly Killeen of Emmaus, Pa. and Lynn Yowell of Hatboro; and two grandchildren, William IV and Bryce.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Laurie and AnnMarie.
His memorial service will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meetinghouse Rd., Perkasie. A luncheon will follow at Ottsville Volunteer Fire Co., 249 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942. Interment will be held privately.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Cir., Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To view his online obituary, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019