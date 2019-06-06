|
|
William G. Smith Jr., born July 30, 1939, passed away May 31, 2019. He was 79.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; a son, William; a daughter, Bambii Kreal; step-daughters, Jeanne Heaney, Theresa Voegtlin, and Barbara Costanzo; 12 grandchildren; two nieces; and brothers, Geoffrey, Raymond, and Byron.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at John R. Freed Funeral Home, Inc., 124 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038. The family will greet from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Calvary Baptist Church, 241 Cadwalader Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027.
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside
Published in The Intelligencer on June 6, 2019