|
|
William H. Teter of Chalfont, Pa. died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was 88.
He was born Aug. 15, 1931 in Reading, Pa. to William and Lolita Teter.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served as Chaplain's Assistant at Fort Hood in Texas and entertained troops with the USO.
He was married to Mary Belle Searfoss on Aug. 17, 1957 and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary.
He was a graduate of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York. He taught music at Central Bucks Schools for 33 years while also conducting the choirs for St. Paul's Lutheran and New Britain Baptist churches in Bucks County.
He enjoyed music, gardening, baking, holiday decorating, traveling and spending endless hours playing with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Belle, two sons and their spouses, Douglas William and Donna Jeanne Teter, and Shawn Matthew Teter and Karen Henninger, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Jacob Teter.
Memorial contributions to your church choir or school's music department would be a wonderful way to honor Bill's life.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019