Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
(215) 766-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel
Doylestown, PA
William J. Archer Jr. Obituary
William J. "Bill" Archer Jr. of Warrington passed away following a recent diagnosis of aggressive Lewy Body Dementia on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, Bill was the son of the late William J. and Lydia (Vanderslice) Archer Sr.

He was the devoted husband of Ann "Nancy" (Murray) Archer, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.

Bill was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School, Class of 1954, and LaSalle College, Class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1962 to 1964, and retired from the Social Security Administration in 1996 after 40 years of employment.

He enjoyed golfing many rounds at Cedar Hammock Golf & Country Club in Naples, Fla., where he spent most of his winters with Nancy. He served on the Board of Directors as both Secretary and President for Cedar Hammock.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, William J. Archer III (Terri), Diane Engman (Herb), Cathy Taylor (Mike), and Nancy Taylor (James). He was the grandfather of Daniel (Donna) and Christopher Engman, Brittany and Stephanie Archer, Jacqueline and Bradley Taylor, and Kelly, Casey, and James Taylor Jr. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Zachary and Lily Engman.

Bill will be dearly missed and remembered as a beloved husband, loving father and a caring grandfather.

Bill's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel (behind the Shrine) in Doylestown. Interment will follow in the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Doylestown Hospice, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or Bucks County Neshaminy Manor, 1660 S. Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
