William J. Becker Jr.
William J. Becker Jr. passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Telford Lutheran Home.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Anne Louise (Hartman) Becker, and was the proud father of sons, William lll (Monica) and Stephen M., and daughters, Joanne M. Cosminski and Carol Doering (Todd). He is also survived by eight wonderful grandchildren and four beautiful great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at The John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. David, 316 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Sisters of Mercy by going to sistersofmercy.org and choosing Mid Atlantic chapter to ensure Philadelphia benefits.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 28, 2020.
