William J. Brookley
William J. Brookley of New Britain Township, Pa. died on November 3, 2020 at the age of 92.

Born October 8, 1928, Bill was the only child of William and Helen Brookley. He attended Logan High School, Philadelphia and after he graduated, he got his first job at Bell Telephone which launched his sixty-year career in Telecommunications. In 1951, Bill met Geraldine "Gerry" Albright and they eloped just before he was deployed to the Korean Era Conflict in the U.S. Army. Their marriage withstood the test of time and they were married for 58 years until 2010 when Gerry passed. Together they created a loving and devoted family, traveled the world and collected memories and wonderful stories for which Bill was best known. Bill will be remembered for his kindness, his devotion to his family, his love of poker, golf and boating, his talent for photography and his calm presence. Bill will be dearly missed by his three loving daughters, Lynn Schrack (Martin), Patricia Wolff and Robin Brookley; his grandchildren, Sandra (Will), Alexandra (Adam), Brookley (Jayson), Lauren (Taylor) and Brian; and, his seven great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held 12 noon, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa. where the greeting will begin at 11 a.m. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear masks.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Honorflight.org which provided Bill with some of his most fond memories in recent years.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 5, 2020.
