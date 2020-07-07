1/
William J. Daley
William J. Daley of Hatboro died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a long struggle after a lung transplant.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the beloved son of the late Gerald J. and Sarah A. O'Neill Daley, and the dear brother of Gerald Daley and his wife, Paula, of North Wales, John Daley and his wife, Nancy, of Warminster and Joseph D. Daley of Hatboro.

Bill was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School, Class of 1961. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He held various positions after serving in the Army; he worked as a Sales Representative for Nabisco Co., managed several Pepperidge Farms locations and also managed several motels while working in the hospitality industry.

About 30 years ago Bill started working in the Funeral Profession as a funeral assistant for several funeral homes in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery county area. He would assist on funeral services as well as assisting in other capacities. Most importantly, Bill would always be professional and comforting to families.

Bill enjoyed patriotic concerts, coin collecting, good company and talking politics. He was a friend to many and was always ready to help in any way he could. He will be sadly missed.

In addition to his brothers, he is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to greet Bill's family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Road, Hatboro. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all guests must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery with military honors will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

www.fluehr.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 7, 2020.
