William J. DeLuca Jr. of New Hope died in Hospice Care on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. He was 65.
Billy, as he was affectionately called by his family and friends, was born in Philadelphia to Marie R. (Pingitore) DeLuca and William J. DeLuca Sr., and was raised in Feasterville. He graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1972.
He entered the bar and restaurant industry for many years, settling down in New Hope. He worked at The Raven and Bowman's Tavern in Washington Crossing as the restaurant manager.
Billy would always light up a room with a joke and a laugh. He loved making people feel welcome. He was dedicated to his job and loved spending time watching television with his little dog, Annabella. Billy was a car enthusiast and always made sure his Volvo was spotlessly clean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Angelo in 1993.
He is survived by his loving brothers, Frank (Dr. Rey Veasco), Richard (Gary Pleryak), Jack (Debra), and Jeffrey (Sharon), and his niece and nephew, Maria Lynn and Jeffrey William DeLuca. His longtime companion, Paul Follett, of Mount Laurel, N.J., was by his side until he succumbed to his illness.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Fox Subacute Center in Warrington for their constant and attentive treatment and care.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to F.A.C.T. Bucks County, 31 N. Sugan Rd., New Hope, PA 18938, would be appreciated.
Condolences and memories may be left at the funeral home's web site below.
Lamb Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020