William J. Hockenjos of Pine Run Community, Doylestown, died at Abington Hospital on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.Bill will be remembered first and foremost for his love of family and friends. He was friendly, kind and warm, and never met a stranger.Born in Milltown, N.J., he was the son of the late Helen Powell and William G. Hockenjos. He grew up in Parlin and graduated from Sayreville High School, where he was captain of the baseball team and class president. He served in the United States Navy and was deployed to the Philippines. He graduated from Rutgers University College, and was employed by National Lead for over 25 years, serving in a variety of positions in the accounting and human relations departments.He married Norma A. Marston in 1954. They resided in Westfield for over 57 years, where they raised their family, and were active in the First United Methodist Church of Westfield.Bill was an avid fisherman and sportsman, who was friendly but intensely competitive in softball, tennis, badminton, whiffle ball, soccer and king of the raft. He loved Westfield High and Rutgers sports, and for years was a season ticket holder for the Rutgers women's basketball games. He loved to garden and invited everyone over for tours. He enjoyed traveling with Norma, and spent many wonderful summers at Bow Lake, New Hampshire with extended family.But it was the love of family and friends that centered his life journey. He was devoted to his wife, Norma, was the most loving and kind father, and he spent hours playing and chatting with his beloved grandchildren. In his later years, he would take to the telephone each day to catch up with family and friends from every phase of his life. For many years he organized the yearly reunions of the Sayreville High School Class of 1945.Bill is survived by his wife; his daughters, Katie Hockenjos (Kevin Michels) and Dr. Janet Roberto; grandchildren, Amberly Roberto, Matthew Roberto (Steffi) and Victoria Michels; sister and nephew, Laverne and William Stasse; and his brother, Robert Hockenjos.A celebration of his life will take place at FUMC, Westfield, N.J. in August, circumstances permitting.Gifts in his memory may be sent to: First United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 1 East Broad St., Westfield, NJ 07090.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown