Bill was born in Garden City, Mich., graduated from Eastern Michigan University and retired from the Ford Motor Corporation after more than 35 years with the company. As a Ford man, Bill was naturally a car enthusiast, and finally purchased a Jaguar convertible for himself last year. He could recently be seen driving it with the top down through Hilltown and Peace Valley Park.
Bill enjoyed coaching youth sports when his kids were young, and was active in the development of the Doylestown Athletic Association (DAA). He was also an avid traveler and a student of other cultures. His long career at Ford offered him the opportunity to travel abroad, and he lived in Brazil and Thailand while on assignments.
He was intellectually curious about architecture of all types. He was a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright, and traveled to see many of his projects. He also found Henry Mercer fascinating, and in retirement enjoyed working as a tour guide at Fonthill Castle. He was a favored tour guide by many, known for his interesting and charming stories. His other passions included cooking and gardening. He spent many of his later years tending to his many plants and his property.
Bill's interesting stories and jokes will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children: Bill Pollard (Hana) of London, England, Betsy Bullitt (Henry) of Wayne, Pa., David Pollard (Urszula) of Haverford, Pa. and Steven Pollard (Gail) of Summit, N.J., seven wonderful grandchildren, his sisters: Dorothy Quint of Livonia, Mich. and Eleanor Quint of Gaylord, Mich., as well as and his longtime partner, Christine Tokugawa.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Pollard of Garden City, Mich., and his sister, Betty Quint of Dearborn, Mich.
Services and interment were held privately.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to: , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019