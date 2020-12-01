1/
William J. Somogyi Sr.
1937 - 2020
William J. Somogyi, Sr.
William J. Somogyi, Sr. (Bill) passed peacefully in his Warminster, PA home on November 29, 2020, at the age of 83.
Born August 9, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA, Bill was the youngest child of Andrew and Ruth Somogyi (Souder).
Bill was the beloved husband of Margaret (Peg) Somogyi (Leonard), his childhood sweetheart. Bill and Peg married shortly after graduating high school and spent 60 wonderful years together, until Peg's passing in December 2016. They were blessed with five children, four boys and a girl.
Bill's kindness and wonderful sense of humor were infectious and garnered him countless friendships over the years; he truly charmed everyone he met. Bill enjoyed playing and watching sports with his kids, vacationing with his family, going out to dinner and, in his latter years, visiting casinos. Moreover, Bill was an avid Boston basketball and Dallas football fan, which led to many wonderful discussions on Sundays and holidays.
Bill is survived by his three children, Annmarie Guthrie (Michael), James Somogyi (Michelle), and Steven Somogyi (Ruth), his 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A private family ceremony and viewing will be held on Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at the Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro, PA, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a small contribution to the Alzheimer's Association to help find a cure.
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
