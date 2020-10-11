1/
William J. "Bill" Spanier Jr.
William J. Spanier Jr., "Bill," of Warrington, Pa., passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.

William was the loving and caring husband of Dolores M. Spanier "Dolly". The couple would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on March 8, 2021.

Born November 23rd, 1930 in Philadelphia, Bill was the only child of the late Catherine (née Hennessey) and William J. Spanier, Sr. of Philadelphia.

William proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. Bill enjoyed being an active member of the Marine Corps band where he played the saxophone in marching service and at dance band venues.

Bill was employed as an electronics manufacturer with Honeywell in Fort Washington, PA for 32 years prior to his retirement in 1992.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed travel and dining in many destinations with his children, attending the extra-curricular activities in which his grandchildren and great grandchildren participate, was a dedicated fan of the Phillies, Eagles and Nittany Lions, nurtured a life-long love for his saxophone and clarinet, and lovingly tended to the potted flower garden he shared with Dolly.

In addition to his wife, Dolores, Bill will be dearly missed by his 7 children; William J. Spanier, III and spouse Kathleen, Kathleen Hayes, Gary Spanier and partner Martín, Glenn Spanier and spouse Michael, Lorraine Spanier and partner Pamela, Barbara McLaughlin and spouse Richard, and John Spanier, in addition to six grandchildren; Jennifer, Jaimee, Brian, Richard John, Molly, and Elizabeth, and six great grandchildren; Andrew, Caitlin, William, Alex, Emilee, and Griffin.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, James Spanier, and his beloved son-in-law, spouse to Kathleen, Joseph Hayes.

Bill's interment service will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Abramson Center Hospice, Attn: Adam Layfield, 1425 Horsham Rd. #2, North Wales, PA 19454

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.

Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shelly Funeral Home - Warrington
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
