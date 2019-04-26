|
|
William J. "Bill" Toewe of North Cape May, N.J. passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was 62.
Formerly of Hilltown, Pa. and raised in Huntington Valley, Bill had been an area resident for four years. Before retiring to North Cape May, he was a metal import manager at Metalimphy Alloys Corp in Colmar, Pa., then worked as a school bus driver for Lower Cape May Regional School District.
Bill was an avid woodworker, enjoyed fishing and boating, metal detecting on the beaches, and attended Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House. We will remember Bill's hearty laugh, big personality and his great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Toewe, and his sister, Eleanor Toewe.
Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, MaryBeth (Maucher); daughter, Katie Neitz (Sam); grandson, Allen Neitz; and siblings, Fred Toewe (Jeanne), BJ Toewe (John Goodyear), Kendall Toewe, and Mary Lou Boardman (Dave).
A service will be held Friday, May 3, at Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053, where the visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. in the main chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Angels in Motion, www.aimangelsinmotion.org/donate or mail to 9883 Cowden St., Philadelphia, PA 19115.
Condolences can be shared at www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2019