William J. "Bill" Vandegrift, age 92, died on April 6, 2019, at his residence at the Pine Run Community, Doylestown, after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Vandegrift, also affectionately known as 'Pop" to his loving family, survived his wife of 66 years; Virginia J. (Thompson) Vandegrift, deceased in November 2017. He is survived by their three children; William H. Vandegrift (Janice), James R. Vandegrift, and their daughter; Terry A. Bender (Robert). He also leaves behind his seven grandchildren, including Lindsay, William "Taylor", Keith, James, Kerri, Christina, and Jeffrey. "Pop" was also the proud Great-Grandfather of Xavier, Jade, Savannah, Ashton, Katrin, Corbin, Vivian, Riley, Kaylee, and Cameran. He recently became a Great-Great Grandfather following the birth of a fifth-generation family member, Wesley Walter Harvey.
Bill is a veteran of WWII, having served in combat duties with the U.S. Army, where he earned several commendations. He grew up in nearby Philadelphia, the son of Wilson Fell and Ruth Gantz Vandegrift. As a child, he learned to work in the family business under the tutelage of his father, who originally owned and operated a local appliance and toy store in Doylestown. As he grew older, Bill began to take over many of the duties from his father, ultimately leaving him in charge of the family business, which he operated with Virginia for over 50 years, before turning the business over to his eldest son, Bill, and the next generation. His success in business can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural mechanical abilities. His attention to detail was unparalleled and he loved to work on difficult and intricate problems, including a passion for solving puzzles no matter how hard they might be. He took great pride in the fact that he usually left his customers satisfied.
In addition to his love for family, Bill enjoyed his time at the home he built in the Poconos, walking, sailing upon the lake, or playing tennis. In his younger days, he was an avid skier, continuing his passion for the sport up until his mid-70s, having spent time skiing locally, and also visiting Vail, Mt. Snow, and Stowe, Vermont. He was a talented woodcarver, and a long-term member of a local carving club.
Bill will be most remembered for his deep and everlasting love for his wife Virginia and his entire family, his readiness to engage in play with his children and grandchildren, his quick wit and sense of humor. Many neighbors will recall his evening walks around the neighborhood, regardless of weather, with one of the Collies he owned over the years
Memorial services and interment will be held at the convenience of his family.
In recognition of his love for animals, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019