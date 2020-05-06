|
William James Meehl Jr. of Southampton, Pa. passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Southampton Estates. He was 91.
William was the beloved husband of the late Nancy S. Meehl. Bill and Nancy shared 66 years together.
Born in Abington, Pa., he was the son of the late William J. Sr. and Mabel Meehl.
Bill was a graduate of Lower Moreland High School and West Chester University. For a year after graduation, he worked for SPS until enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served as an X-ray Technician during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Post Army, he moved on to become a Data Processing Manager with Brooks Instrument, where he spent the majority of his professional career. During this time, he resided in Hatboro, Pa. with his family, where he attended each and every sporting event and extracurricular activity his three children participated in.
Bill retired from Brooks Instrument in 1987. During retirement, he and Nancy traveled cross country and spent their winters in Florida for a number of years. What Bill loved most was spending quality time with his entire family on vacations in New Hampshire and the Pocono Mountains. His free time hobbies included exercising, fishing, crossword puzzles and needlepoint (his artwork is displayed in each of his family members' homes and at the Southampton Estates).
Bill was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and Phillies. He stayed active well into his years and became the proud recipient of several medals at the Senior Olympi-ACTS throughout his 80s.
Bill will be deeply missed by his son, Richard Meehl (Daria); daughter, Lynn Trautman (Wayne); daughter-in-law, Tracy Meehl; six grandchildren, Heather and Ryan Trautman (Joanna), Denise and Kevin Meehl, Randy and Jaryd Meehl; and great grandchildren, Ryder and Taylor Trautman.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Robert Meehl.
Bill's service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's name may be made to the ACTS Good Samaritan Fund, c/o Southampton Estates, 238 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
