|
|
William John Burke of Aurora, Colorado passed away unexpectedly on the 4th of May, 2020. While we are shocked and saddened, we celebrate his memory as a man of bold character and great strength.
William was born on April 24, 1990 in Langhorne, Pa. He had just celebrated his 30th birthday. He was born and raised in Bucks County, Pa.
He graduated from Central Bucks East High School in 2008 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2013 with a BS in Management Information Science.
He was an avid scouter with BSA Troop 59 where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. After college in 2015, he headed out on his own to live in Colorado and pursued a Certification in Personal Training and Fitness. Health and Fitness was his passion and his enthusiasm and interest in helping his clients attain their goals was paramount. He loved to push himself and others to do and be their best. He inspired others with relentless positivity and his trademark smile. Outside of work he spent time in the Colorado Rockies doing all the outdoor activities that he loved including snowboarding, panning for gold and hiking the Colorado 14'ers. He was always encouraging his friends and family to get up and start moving and to be your best self. He loved to listen to Reggae music and attended many Red Rocks Concerts. He chose the best things in life. These words can't do justice to his mighty spirit. He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.
William's life in Colorado was enriched by his family of colleagues, his many clients who adored him and they welcomed him into their lives as more than just a trainer. He was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was generous and kind, thoughtful and polite, always greeting all with his infectious smile and cheerfulness. A gentleman to be sure.
His greatest wish growing up was to have a dog and his wish came true several years ago when he bought Rose. His beautiful lab mix puppy who he adored. Rose brought immense joy into his life and was the center of his world. I am sure that Rose misses him as much as we do.
He is survived his father John J. Burke of Lansdale, Pa., his mother Joan L Burke of Jamison, Pa., his two sisters Elizabeth Burke and Kathryn Burke and a large extended family of his Grandmother Marguerite M. Luckhowec, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and his beloved dog Rose.
Shelly Funeral Home
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020