Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, PA
William John Kirchoff Obituary
William "Bill" John Kirchoff, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Lancaster, Pa. on Sep. 9, 1955, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Winifred Reeder Kirchoff. He was 64.

Bill was a 1973 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. An Alumni of the University of Notre Dame, Bill graduated from Mendoza College of Business School.

He was owner and operator of Kirchoff's Termite and Pest Control. Bill was a member of both the National and Pennsylvania Pest Management Associations.

He enjoyed Notre Dame Football, spending time with family, going to the beach, music, reading about Presidential history, and boating.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 45 years, Stephanie Rampulla Kirchoff, whom he married on Nov. 13, 1974; four children, Christopher Kirchoff (wife Wendy) of The Woodlands, Texas, Heather Feight (husband David) of Chambersburg, Pa., Karie Braniff (husband Chad) of Chambersburg, Pa., and Seth Kirchoff of Chambersburg, Pa.; four grandsons, Blake Feight, William Kirchoff, Chase Kirchoff, and Anthony Feight; and a brother, Richard Kirchoff (wife Kathy) of East Petersburg, Pa.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, Pa., where Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons will celebrate.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at the website below.

Geisel Funeral Home

www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 8, 2019
