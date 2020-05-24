|
|
William John Prout, Sr. of Spring House Estates, Lower Gwynedd died peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 93.
He joined his wife, Ruth, who passed away 12 days earlier on April 22.
Bill was born on Oct. 30th, 1926, grew up in Elkins Park, Pa. and graduated from Cheltenham High School. While attending high school, he worked in a war plant as a machinist.
After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and sailed on LST-871 during WWII. Upon returning from the Navy, he married Ruth Gross on May 29th, 1948. They would have celebrated their 72nd anniversary this month. Bill and Ruth raised their family in Southampton, Pa. He was an industrial engineer at Standard Press Steel for 45 years. Bill spent his free time making furniture for his home, golfing, playing bridge and pinochle with friends, clamming in Barnegat Bay and body surfing in the ocean.
Bill was a Mason and a member of the Concordia Masonic Lodge in Jenkintown, Pa. Once retired, Bill and Ruth spent winters in Venice, Florida and summers on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
He is the son of late Edward John, Sr., and Meta (Fry) Prout and the brother of late Edward Prout, Jr. He is survived by his son, William John Jr. and his wife, Sandra (Horn); his daughter, Cheryl and her husband, Richard Weber; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Prout) Terpening, Lisa (Prout) Danvers, Richard Weber Jr., and Kristin Weber; five great-grandchildren, Philip and Gavin Danvers, Finley Terpening, and Natalie and Cameron Weber.
Due to the corona virus a memorial service will be held at a later date for both William and Ruth Prout.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020