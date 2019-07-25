Home

William John Sayers Obituary
William John Sayers of Ivyland, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was 89.

The beloved husband of Ruth (Krimmel) Sayers, William is also survived by his loving sons, Craig and William, and his daughter, Nancy.

He was preceded in death by his cherished son, David.

Over the course of his life William had experienced many triumphs and tragedies, but lived always moving forward for the ones he loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to share in William's Life Celebration from 11:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940. Burial will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

Flower contributions in William's memory would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Intelligencer on July 25, 2019
