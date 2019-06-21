|
William Joseph Haas Sr. of Ocean City, N.J., formerly of Warrington, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home in Ocean City. He was 76.
Bill along with his brother, David, started, owned and operated Haas Brothers Plumbing. He was a true lover of life, wonderful father, grandfather and husband. Bill was avid off shore fisherman, enjoyed telling jokes and flipping boats as a hobby.
Bill is survived his children, William Haas Jr. (Dawn) of Warrington and Lisa Rascher (Darren) of Quakertown, grandchildren, Samantha Platzer (Ryan) of Cape May, N.J., William Joseph Haas III of Conshohocken, Pa., Rebecca Roemmele (Luke) of Pennsburg, Pa., and Hilary Geraghty (Sean) of Perkasie, Pa., and three great grandchildren, Darren and Leah Roemmele and Jack Platzer. He is also survived by his brother, David Haas (Kathy), and his sisters, Patsy Hatton (Butch), Dolores Emsley, Carol Bolster (Rick) and Kathleen Altomare.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, and sister, Roberta Glemser.
The visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine's R.C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, N.J. Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
For condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Godfrey Funeral Home,
Ocean City/Palermo, N.J.
www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 21, 2019