|
|
William Joseph (Bill) Streisel, 86, passed away surrounded by family and friends at the home he loved in Lake Ariel, Pa.
He was born to parents, Charles and Mary Enders Streisel, December 26, 1932 in Mahanoy City, Pa. He married the love of his life, Jean Zagarinsky, on June 23, 1956 and moved to Horsham, Pa.
Bill served in the Army during the Korean War as a Supply Sergeant where he earned a National Defense Service Medal, a United Nations Service Medal, a Korean Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. He then went on to serve in the Reserves for another six years.
He had a long and successful career as a plant manager at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown, Pa. He worked very hard, but also enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, and fishing with his family. He also loved playing poker with his friends. His favorite place to relax was on the porch at his home on Lake Henry with his dog Maggie.
Bill is survived by two sons, William J. Streisel Jr. (Marianne) of Perkasie, Pa. and Robert C. Streisel (Regina) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and one daughter, Marie Streisel Ryan (Marge) of Horsham, Pa., as well as many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Streisel, two brothers, Charles and Robert Streisel, one sister, Mary Streisel Tilman, and by Jean Streisel, his loving wife of 26 years.
Relatives and friends may greet the family 9:30 a.m. followed by 11:00 a.m. Services, Saturday, July 27 at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Rd. Hatboro. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 25, 2019