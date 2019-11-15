|
William L. Kratz III of Oreland, formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Born Feb. 25, 1967, he was the son of William L. Jr., and the the late Margaret "Muggs" Kratz. William was a graduate of Springfield Township High School and worked for PECO Energy for 25 years.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Megan Kratz of Exton, Pa., and his brother, David Kratz of Erdenheim, Pa.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Rd., Oreland, PA 19075, where relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
