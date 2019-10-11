Home

C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
560 S. Main St.
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
560 S. Main St.
Quakertown, PA
View Map
William M. Hosking Obituary
William M. "Bill" Hosking of Quakertown died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Quakertown Center. He was 98.

He was the husband of the late Helen (McCreadie) Hosking.

Born in Buckingham Township, Pa., he was the son of the late Edgar and Ethel (Anderson) Hosking.

He was an Aircraft Assembler before his retirement.

He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Quakertown, where he sang in the choir and served as the church sexton for many years.

Bill was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran serving during World War II.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonny Fengel and her husband, Kirk; his son, William; his grandson, Matthew Hosking and his wife, Lara; and three great grandchildren, Nolan, Sara, and Tyler.

He was preceded in death by his fraternal twin, Edgar Jr., and four sisters.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 560 S. Main St., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church at the above address.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2019
