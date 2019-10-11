|
William M. "Bill" Hosking of Quakertown died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Quakertown Center. He was 98.
He was the husband of the late Helen (McCreadie) Hosking.
Born in Buckingham Township, Pa., he was the son of the late Edgar and Ethel (Anderson) Hosking.
He was an Aircraft Assembler before his retirement.
He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Quakertown, where he sang in the choir and served as the church sexton for many years.
Bill was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran serving during World War II.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonny Fengel and her husband, Kirk; his son, William; his grandson, Matthew Hosking and his wife, Lara; and three great grandchildren, Nolan, Sara, and Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his fraternal twin, Edgar Jr., and four sisters.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 560 S. Main St., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church at the above address.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
Quakertown
www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2019