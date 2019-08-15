Home

Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
William R. Stokes Jr. Obituary
William R. Stokes Jr. of Willow Grove, Pa. died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home. He was 68.

William was born Nov. 1, 1950 in New Castle, Pa., son of the late William R. Stokes Sr. and Vera Mae Hilke.

He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa (Gassera); the loving father of Angela Ziegler (Kirk), Greg Stokes (Chrisse), Dawn Pflugfelder (late Gary), Carl Andrews (Janet Holmes), John Stokes, and Jaime Stokes; dear brother of Jackie Stokes, Nancy Stokes Lutz, Judy Smock, and Patrick Hilke; and beloved grandfather of Courtney and Dylan Galetti, Tyler, Jillian, Ryan, and Madalyn Stokes, Lea and Randy Pflugfelder, Brandon Rooker, Jarod Stokes, Paige Dirando, Skylar Lewis, and Jaxon Lewis.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 8:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Angelone Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. His graveside service will follow and military honors rendered by the United States Navy will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

Angelone Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.angelonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 15, 2019
