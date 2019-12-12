|
|
It is with great sorrow that the family of William R. Rech of Furlong, Pa. announce his passing on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. He was 85.
He was the son of William G. and Helen Thompson Rech, and is survived by his loving wife for 61 years, Joan T. Dougherty Rech. He was the devoted father of his five children, Donna Guibilo, RN (Richard Guibilo), Susan Lee (Michael Lee), Sharon Rech (Frank Lindinger), William Rech (Kelli Rech) and Kevin Rech, DMD, and the loving grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Rech, and his sister, Diane Nakonechny.
He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Kenneth, his sister, Helen Coleman, sister-in-law, Myrna Rech, and brother-in-law, William Nakonechny.
He graduated from Irvington High School, and entered the U.S. Navy upon graduation, where he served four years during the Korean War. He then joined Prudential Insurance Company in Newark N.J., then transfered to Fort Washington for 40 years before retiring. For the past 10 years he had been a Volunteer at Doylestown Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Varcoe-Thomas Funeral home, 344 N Main St., Doylestown, Pa. Interment will be held privately at a future date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in William's name to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, and/or the Doylestown Heart and Vascular Institute, 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 12, 2019