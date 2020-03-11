|
William "Bill" Rogers of Warminster, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in his house with his family by his side. He was 65.
Bill was the beloved husband of Patricia Rogers; loving father of Christina (Jim) Tierney and Brian (Jerica) Rogers; and devoted 'poppy' to five grandchildren, Kate, Carolyn, and Jack Tierney and Brayden and McKayla Rogers. He was the son of Jane Rogers and the late William Rogers of Roslyn, PA; and brother to Diane (Bob) Tumelty, Tim (Denise) Rogers, Michelle (Norm) Cook, and the late Stephen Rogers (his surviving wife, Lynn).
Bill was the founder of Rogers Tree Service, which he owned and operated for 35 years. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed spending time outside and in the Poconos and was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan. Those who knew Bill would describe him as warm, funny, loyal, and hardworking.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N York Road, Hatboro. There will be no service at 3:30 p.m. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requests that family and friends spend a night out with those that they love.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 11, 2020