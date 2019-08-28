|
William T. Taylor of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He was 94.
He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" (Timberg), the devoted father of William (Elizabeth), Thomas (Suzanne), James (Bonnie), and John (Stephanie), grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of three.
Born in Philadelphia, William was a graduate of North East High School, a World War II Submarine Veteran, and PECO mechanical supervisor. He was a Mason for 70 years and a member of Huntingdon Valley Presbyterian Church for 65 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, at Huntingdon Valley Presbyterian Church, 2364 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the above named church.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 28, 2019