William T. "Tom" Clayton of Hatfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was 70.
Tom was the beloved husband of Sharon (Moser) Clayton, with whom he had shared 48 years of marriage. He was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late William Joseph and Ruth Clayton.
Tom graduated from North Penn High School, Class of 1967, and attended Brandywine Junior College for two years. He continued his work at Harry Lawton Construction for over 10 years. In 1984, Tom and Sharon opened Claytons Hunting and Fishing in Horsham.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas Paul Clayton and his wife, Beth Waring Clayton, and Jonathan Todd Clayton, two grandchildren, Drew Savannah and Gabriel Thomas Clayton, and his mother-in-law, Marion E. Moser.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. There will not be a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to Montgomery County SPCA, 1006 Edge Hill Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
To share memories and condolences with Tom's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 27, 2020