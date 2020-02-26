|
William Wolcott Buick, of Bryn Athyn died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by the love of his family. He was 79.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Childs Buick, his five children and their spouses, and 16 grandchildren.
Born in Birmingham, MI, he was the son of the late Robert Dunbar and Jeanne (Wolcott) Buick.
Mr. Buick spent his career at Ford Motor Company, including PHILCO-Ford and Visteon in Detroit, MI and North Wales, Pa.
In his retirement, he accepted an appointment as Chief Administrative Officer/Treasurer for The General Church of the New Jerusalem in Bryn Athyn.
Mr. Buick justly, faithfully and sincerely served his church and neighbor. He was a trusted friend to all whom he met. Mr. Buick enjoyed a decade of service as President of New Church Challenge, an organization supporting services for people with special needs. As a member of the Board of Directors of the General Church of the New Jerusalem, Bryn Athyn Church, Academy of the New Church, and the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, he chaired and served on numerous committees. He served on the Council of Boy Scout Troop 97, including a role as Cochairman of the annual Soap Box Derby. From the Academy of the New Church Boys School, Mr. Buick received an Honorary Diploma.
Because of his dedication to the school's goals and mission he is the only recipient to have received the Distinguished Alumni honor who was not an alum of the Academy.
Mr. Buick loved family gatherings, fellowship with friends, fly-fishing, bird-watching, and listening to jazz and classical music. He never missed attending meetings or events at the organizations where he served or church on Sundays.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 with prelude music starting at 2:30 p.m. at Bryn Athyn Cathedral, 900 Cathedral Road, Bryn Athyn. Live streaming will be available at: https://brynathynchurch.org/cathedral/live-services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the William and Barbara Buick Scholarship Fund c/o Mark Wyncoll, Manager of Giving Operations, The General Church of the New Jerusalem, P.O. Box 743, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009 or by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/for/buimemfun/.
Stiles Funeral Home
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 26, 2020