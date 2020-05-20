|
|
William "Bill" W. Overholt, of Solebury Township, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at his home. He was 79 years old and the loving companion for 62 years and husband for 58 years of Janet T. Overholt.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William Clark and Mary Loretta Oldreyd Overholt.
Bill was raised in Danboro and was a 1959 graduate of Central Bucks High School. Bill was a milkman for both Gardenville and Balford Dairy for 30 plus years and spent the last 10 plus years of his career working for JVP Trucking in Warminster, retiring in 2003.
Bill spent his free time at his summer home outside of Woodbine, NJ fishing and playing pinochle, attending AA meetings throughout Bucks County and in the winter months taking multiple cruises in the Caribbean.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his two sons: William Christopher of Solebury, John J. of Alaska and his two grandsons: Tristan and Konrad. He is also survived by his siblings: Carol Ann Quill, her husband, RJ; John Overholt and Cindy Van Artsdalen, her husband, Bill as well as numerous nieces & nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Betty Lou Furness, her husband, William "Rocky" Furness.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Reed & Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown. Interment will be held privately in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Family of God Lutheran Church, PO Box 362, Buckingham, PA 18912.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 20, 2020