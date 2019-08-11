|
Willie Schloeffel of Buckingham, passed away Aug. 8, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.
Willie is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice; his children and their spouses, Steven, Glenn (Monique), Pamela (Richard), Karen (Ellis), Claudia (Timothy), and Eric (Livia); his nine grandchildren, Alexander, Nicole, Luke, Heather, Paityn, Demi, Isabella, Willie and Benjamin; his sister, Cecilia; and brother, Gerhard.
Willie was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Bendorf, Germany. As a young boy, Willie suffered the effects of war-torn Germany. Food was scarce, and he spent many hours in bunkers which provided shelter from aerial bombardment. The war ended by his adolescence, when he took an apprenticeship as an electrician. In 1956, Willie immigrated to the U.S., where some of his other relatives lived. He first lived with his sister in the Olney section of Philadelphia and worked as an electrician. In 1957, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Erlangen, Germany, where he served as an artillery specialist. He also played for the U.S. Army soccer team, and was the driver and translator for a military general. He returned to the U.S. in 1959, when he and Janice started their family. He continued as an electrician, eventually starting his own electrical contracting business, which he owned and operated for over 30 years. He retired reluctantly at the age of 77.
Willie was a traditional patriarch to his large family; his examples of a hard work ethic, the rigid following of routines, and a healthy lifestyle have been instilled in those close to him. He was involved in our community and was one of the founders and President of the Buckingham Athletic Assoc., now Central Bucks Athletic Assoc. (CBAA), where he also coached soccer. His interests included playing soccer and tennis, gardening, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading books in English and German, playing Scrabble, traveling, and his beloved Philadelphia sports teams. Willie's lasting legacy was his desire to immigrate to the United States, in order to live a better life and to achieve the American dream.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Cremation services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Doylestown Health Foundation www.doylestownhealth.org would be appreciated.
