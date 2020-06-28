Wilma M. Groshens of New Britain Township died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 84 and the wife of the late Frederick S. Groshens and was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Corey.She was born in Long Branch, New Jersey and was the third child of the late Hilda Lemley and Joseph Molony, Sr.Wilma lived in New Jersey and Virginia with her family before relocating to Bucks County, where her father was an avid horseman. In her early years, Wilma worked for Bell Telephone, Fisher & Porter, and Sears, as well as the Dotty Lou shop in Peddler's Village.Wilma spent many years in local politics working in various aspects of Bucks County, where she met many lifelong friends. She served as New Britain Township's tax collector from 1976 to the early 1990s. She spent years with the Red Hat Society and took pleasure in gardening.Wilma loved her children and grandchildren; she had a strong affinity for animals, especially her beloved dogs.Wilma is survived by her children: Charles Corey (Camille) and Jennifer Mettin (David), step-children: Steven Groshens (Beverly), Sally Groshens Drexler (Craig) and Nancy Groshens. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chad and Jonathan Corey and Tyler, Victoria, and Alec Mettin, step-grandchildren: Sara Groshens, Tom and Michael McKinstry; Cameron, Trey and Treena Drexler; Scott Sedia, and Ryan and Andrew Kinsch, along with six great-grandchildren: William Corey, Trace Kline, Eva Drexler, Mylah Drexler, Kayla McKinstry, and Lucy McKinstry, and her brother, Joseph Molony, Jr.Wilma was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Cynthia, her sister, Kathryn Perry, and step- granddaughter, Stephanie Groshens.Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30 at Doylestown Cemetery, 235 East Court Street, Doylestown. A viewing will be held at from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilma's name may be made to: Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown