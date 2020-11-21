Winfried E. Boettcher
Winfried E. Boettcher passed away on November 17, 2020 in hospice care at the Ann's Choice retirement community in Warminster, PA where he was a resident. He was a caring father and the husband of the late Claire K. Boettcher for 65 years.
Winn was born in the Rhawnhurst community of Northeast Philadelphia to the late Erich Jonhanas Boettcher and Louisa Matthas Boettcher. The family later moved to Southampton, PA where they built a farm, raised poultry, and built, owned and operated the Belwin Hosiery Company.
He was a 1947 graduate of Upper Southampton-Warminster High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Army on September 7, 1951.
During full time employment with the Honeywell Company and supporting his family he earned a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering over a period of 9 years at the Drexel Institute of Technology Evening College and graduated in 1963. He later worked for the Leeds & Northrup Company in North Wales, PA for 23 years designing and installing automation and control systems for refineries, paper mills, and petrochemical plants throughout North America, South America and Canada.
He retired in 1992, spent time with friends and family, worked as a volunteer driver for the American Red Cross then as an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteer for 20 years preparing and filing tax returns for seniors.
He and Claire were members of the Quaker City Sports Car Club where they won many trophies and awards for racing and road rallies. His hobbies were antique car restoration, radio- controlled model aircraft, boating & fishing and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ralph and son-in-law Joseph McCarthy.
He is survived by his son Paul and his wife Terri; his daughter Karen McCarthy; grandsons Alex and his wife Tina, Daniel and his wife Olivia, and many other family and friends.
Services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Military Order of the Purple Heart at www.purpleheart.org/donate
