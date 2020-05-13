|
Winifred G. Schaefer, known to her family and friends as "Wini," passed away on May 10, 2020 at her home. She recently celebrated her 98th birthday.
Born in Queens, New York, Wini was the daughter of the late Harry P. Reach and Gertrude G. Hecht and stepdaughter of the late Otto J. Hecht.
Wini was a devoted wife to her lovely husband Harold W. Schaefer until his death in 2012. She was a resident of Doylestown for over fifty years and an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She was a proud alumna of St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point, New York.
Wini was a successful child model in New York City, starring as the original Wonder Bread baby. She went on to be featured in many ad campaigns and catalogues.
Wini was especially proud of her time working on the Lunar Module Team for the Apollo 11 mission at The Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation in Bethpage, New York. She loved sharing memories of the mission that landed men on the moon.
During their retirement, Harold and Wini owned The Den, Peddler's Village, Lahaska for thirteen years.
To know Wini was to lose to her in a game of cards or bingo. She loved friendly competition almost as much as her daily dose of Hershey's chocolate.
She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses: Robert E. and Cecelia Schaefer, Maureen and James B. Short, Elizabeth and Jeffrey W. Langer, and Donna and Bohdan Martynec. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Christine and Casey Haggerty, Kevin and Susan Short, Robert Short, Erin Short, Christopher and Lesley Short, Ellen and Ethan Boyd, Jennifer Langer and Markham Rollins IV, Michael Langer, Andrea Martynec and Jillian and Drew Fitzpatrick. She was also blessed with eight beautiful great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. A memorial celebration to honor Wini's life and legacy will be planned for a future date when it is safe to bring together all those who loved her.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 13, 2020