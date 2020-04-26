|
|
The family of Yvonne Elaine Morosky Dietz regrets to announce her passing on April 20, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus.
Elaine was born to Joseph and Helen Morosky on October 5, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pa. She was the eldest of five children.
Elaine was a graduate of Hatboro Horsham High School who was active in theatre and drama.
She went into nursing career after graduating from the Norristown Nursing School with a registered nurse certificate. She later received her Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University. Her career as a pediatric nurse led her to serve many young patients during her life's work.
Elaine's second love was raising, showing, and breeding German Schnauzer dogs during her retirement. She spent her later years in a retirement home where she enjoyed the activities and people around her. Her wit and sense of humor was enjoyed and will be missed by all.
Yvonne Elaine is survived by her sister, Sandra Ridgely, and her three brothers, Joseph, Gerald, and Ronald Morosky. Additionally, she leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
A future Memorial service is pending.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont, Pa.
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020