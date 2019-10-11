|
Zane R. Stauffer of Quakertown died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. He was 87.
He was the loving husband of the late Starr E. (Beck) Stauffer for 54 years.
Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Ackerman) Stauffer.
Zane graduated from Quakertown Community High School in 1949 and later earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Ursinus College. He worked as a financial secretary for the W.M. Moyer Company in Quakertown for 54 years.
He was a member of First UCC in Quakertown, served on the Quakertown School Board for 28 years in many roles including president and treasurer, served on the Board of the Upper Bucks County Area Vocational Technical School, served on the Richland Water Authority for over 20 years, and was a member of the Masonic and Grundsow #4 Lodge. He was the choir director for many years at Keller's church and sang on the Zion Hill Choral society for many years.
Zane sang on the church choir for many years. He also played trumpet in the Allentown Band for many years. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, spending time with his grandchildren and even mowing his yard.
He is survived by his children: Glenn, wife Sandra of Quakertown and Lynn Routson, husband Robert of Quakertown; grandchildren: Meredith Flickinger, husband Evan, Melissa Routson, Madeleine Routson, Tyler and Anastasia Stauffer; great grandson: Cameron Flickinger; step grandchildren: Stephen, Shana, Brook, Sessa; and three great-step grandchildren.
Zane was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin, and a sister, Wanda Long and her late husband, Robert.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the First UCC, 151 S. 4th St., Quakertown, with visitation hours beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to First United Church of Christ, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2019