Zita H. Kozuhowski
Zita Helen Kozuhowski passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence in Warrington. She was 81.

Born in Upper Moreland Township, to the late Walter and Helen Lojeski, Zita previously resided in Warrington, retired to Wellsboro, Pa., then moved back to Warrington, three years ago to live with her daughter.

She was a proud member of St. Peter's Church in Wellsboro, and returned to her former parish of St. Roberts Bellarmine Church. She enjoyed spending her time by painting, cooking, knitting, and baking.

Zita was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R Kozuhowski; cherished mother of Christopher Kozuhowski (Laura), Jacqueline Braccia, and Kenneth Kozuhowski (Lisa), and her late daughter, Constance Kozuhowski; dearest sister of Walter Lojeski (Diane); loving grandmother of Andrew, Alexander, and Kendra Kozuhowski, Vincent and Crystal Braccia, and Carly Hurtado, Hannah, and Natalie Kozuhowski; caring great grandmother of Wyatt Thomas Polchin; treasured aunt and cousin to many.

A gathering will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church of Warrington, where a memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow directly after in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.
