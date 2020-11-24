Adrienne "Ann" Emmons Cooper
Hixson, TN - Adrienne "Ann" Emmons Cooper of Hixson, TN (formerly of Trumansburg, NY) passed away peacefully the morning of November 22, 2020 at the age of 80 after a brief illness. Ann was born September 29, 1940 in Ithaca, NY and was the oldest of three children born of Walter and Irene Emmons.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Ronald "Ronnie" Cooper, February 1, 2011 and parents, Walter and Irene Emmons.
Survivors include son, Wes Cooper, Pueblo CO.; grandson, Charles Cooper, Colorado Springs, CO; brothers, Roland (Diane) Emmons, Hixson TN, Lee (Ann) Emmons, Trumansburg, NY; niece, Kelly Emmons (Doug) Pollock, Hixson TN and a nephew, Jesse (Cindy) Emmons, Trumansburg, NY; great niece, Eliza Ann Pollock and great nephews, Chris and Dylan Emmons and Jake Pollock.
She was a graduate of Trumansburg Central School district class of 1958 and began work shortly after. She spent her entire 40 year working career at GLF/Agway Lab beginning as a secretary and retiring as an assistant director.
For many years, Ann and her husband Ronnie were very involved in Ithaca's Coast Guard Auxiliary.
In retirement, they moved to Oldsmar FL where they were involved in many activities in their retirement community. While living in FL they kept busy entertaining family and friends from NY that visited, enjoyed the beach, sightseeing, ballroom dancing and spending time with friends.
Ann loved animals and she always had cats and dogs as her beloved pets.
She was an avid bird watcher. In her later years, she enjoyed watching the birds on the feeders outside her windows. She loved her brothers and family dearly. She enjoyed eating out, traveling and spending time with family.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was very generous, giving to many charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to one of the following organizations:
Hospice of Chattanooga , 4411 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 37416 hospiceofchattanooga.org
or Cornell Lab of Ornithology 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Phrase from her necklace says, "My mind still talks to You and my heart still looks for You. But my soul knows You're at peace."
.