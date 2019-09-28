|
Alan Kennedy Jamison
Trumansburg - When Alan Kennedy Jamison was born on June 27, 1926, in Ithaca, NY, the world became a better place. When he left this world on August 7, 2019, at age 93, a light was dimmed for those who loved him dearly. However, that light will still be strong enough to help light our way for many years to come. He was the second of 10 children born to Charles C. Jamison, II, and Dorothy Kennedy Jamison. Alan's roots in the Ithaca area can be traced through his sweet mother's lineage to his great, great grandfather, Joseph Burritt, early Ithaca settler. Alan had an excellent bass voice that was the harmony to life's melody. He started singing with the 5th grade chorus in Jacksonville, and later sang with the Ithaca junior and senior high school choruses under the tutelage of Miss Laura Bryant. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1944. He spent his early college years at Hobart and William Smith College where he joined the Navy and was enrolled in the V-12 Naval Officer Training Program. While there, he sang with the Methodist church choir in Geneva. Two years later, at the Naval Training Station in Great Lakes, Ill., he sang with the "23rd- 25th and 27th Regional (Naval) Choir". Near the end of WWII, Alan served aboard the USS Sinchona Net Tender. After WWII, he was transferred from Hobart to Cornell University where he continued his singing with the Cornell Glee Club until his graduation in 1949. Following Al's graduation from Cornell, he was the manager of several GLF Stores and eventually settled in Trumansburg. Al then worked for NYSEG for over 30 years, retiring as Property Tax Supervisor. He was a faithful member of the barbershop chorus in Ithaca (SPEBSQA). Al was an active member of the T-burg United Methodist church where he sang with the choir for over 50 years. On many Thanksgiving mornings, Alan gathered with former students of Laura Bryant at the WHCU Radio Station to honor her in concert. Before the Thanksgiving radio concert, some would gather at Larry & Alice Thayer's home to toast Miss Bryant's excellent training. Fond memories for Al. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Alan was also predeceased by his infant son Mark; brothers: Lawrence, Charles (and wife Mary), Ronald (and wife Marlene); and sister: Shirley Peck (and husband John).Al is survived by his loving wife of 41 happy years, Mary Borden Jamison. Also by loving daughter Nancy (Norman Wells) Peckenpaugh; son Edward Jamison; and his loving step-children: Chris (Kurt) Wimberg, Daniel (Mary) Ditmars, Margarita (Jeff Shampnois) Ditmars, Amy (Chuck) Love, and Peter (Wendy) Ditmars. He is also survived by dear grandchildren: Aaron (Stephanie) Jamison, Rebecca Jamison, Kacy Peckenpaugh, Valerie Jamison, Matthew (Magali) Jamison, Avery (Maddison) Ditmars, Hillary (Yuga) Cohl, and Matthew, Christopher, Hannah, Emma and Josie Ditmars. Al is also survived by his brothers: Andrew (Claire), Manuel (Carol), Blair (Diane), and sisters: Marilyn Thomas and Barbara (Tom) Rice. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and Mary's siblings and their families. He left behind many beloved friends - especially the Thayers, the Hausner family, and the T-burg United Methodist Church family. Al was dearly loved, was a sweet and gentle soul, and he shared his large capacity to love, enjoy life, sing and laugh, with everyone he knew. Alan and Mary cherished their wonderful times together and with all who joined them at their "Jamison B&B". The family would like to thank those who helped care for Al - Classen's Home Health Care, Susan Hallock, the staff at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Home, and the EMS group from the T-burg Fire Dept. Many thanks especially to his close family, friends, and the T-burg United Methodist Church family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon reception at the church. There will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, you may remember Al with donations to the T-burg United Methodist Church, PO Box 628, Trumansburg, NY 14886; Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, American Legion, PO Box 456, Trumansburg, NY 14886; the T-burg EMS, 74 E. Main St., Trumansburg, NY 14886; or to a . For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 28, 2019