Alan Mark Fletcher
- - Alan Mark Fletcher died at the age of 90 after a long illness on April 6, 2019. He was born in Conklin, New York on May 19, 1928, where his father, Rev. Harley Seaver Fletcher, was a minister of the Conklin Presbyterian Church. Alan grew up, however, in Carmel, Putnam County, New York, where his father was, for 15 years, the minister of the Gilead Presbyterian Church. Alan's mother was Anna Margaret Pedersen Fletcher, and she had a theological education equivalent to that of his father. Alan had an older brother, Rev. Philip H. Fletcher, who was also a Presbyterian minister. Phil died in 2000. As a freshman in college Alan met and fell in love with a raven-haired co-ed, Julia May Emigh, who became his wife of 68 years. They married immediately after graduation and together they had four daughters (Anne, Carol, Cynthia, and Lois), 10 grandchildren (Benjamin, Sarah, Matthew, Noah, Jeremy, Wesley, Tyler, Julia, Anna, and John), and 10 great-grandchildren. He was proud of the achievements of his daughters. Alan graduated from the Stony Brook School, Long Island, NY (1945) and received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Juniata College, Huntingdon, PA. (1950). During a long and varied career, Alan served as a faculty member at the Stony Brook School, Cornell University, and the University of Georgia. Over the course of his professional life, he was Editor of "The Aquarium" magazine; Senior Science Editor of Doubleday & Co., J. B. Lippincott Co., and Cornell University Press; and Managing Editor of "The Sunday School Times". At the time of his retirement in 1991 he was Head of Communications for the International Service for National Agricultural Research (ISNAR) in the Netherlands. For years after his retirement Alan worked as a writing and editorial consultant to international agricultural research centers located in the Philippines (IRRI), Taiwan (AVRDC), West Africa (IITA, WARDA, ICRISAT Sahel), and Europe (ISNAR, INIBAP). He was the author of nine books and hundreds of published articles. Alan had a life-long passion for fishes - both catching and raising - and at the time he was hired by "The Aquarium" magazine. He was briefly a field biologist for the Pennsylvania Fish Commission. He was an avid fly fisherman and breeder of tropical fish. Until his death he was a frequent speaker at aquarium society meetings and conventions. Alan's love of nature was passed on to his daughters and their children. For his entire life, Alan endeavored to live (in his words, "With varying degrees of success!") the Christian life that was taught to him by his parents and the Stony Brook School. He often said that he was fortunate to have been a "preacher's kid". Alan was an ordained Presbyterian elder. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Alan's memory should be made to the Stony Brook School or the Salvation Army. At Alan's request there will be no service or calling hours.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019