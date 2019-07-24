Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Ciappa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Ciappa Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Ciappa Sr. Obituary
Albert Ciappa, Sr

84 - Albert Ciappa, Sr., 84 of Willseyville died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Elderwood in Waverly, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Concetta (Prestano) Ciappa, brothers John, Anthony, Joseph, sister Rose, first wife Patricia Ciappa, father-in-law Marshall Hallett, step-children Karen Dickens and Jason Dickens. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Carol Hallett Ciappa, children Albert (Melissa) Ciappa, Jr., Michael (Nancy) Ciappa, Tracy (Steven) Creek, step-daughter Kristen (Dennis) Henry, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He worked in construction with Union 626. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and wintering in Florida. Funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 N. Main Street, Spencer, NY 14883. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 am. Interment will be in Smith Valley Cemetery, Willseyville, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now