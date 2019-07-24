|
Albert Ciappa, Sr
84 - Albert Ciappa, Sr., 84 of Willseyville died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Elderwood in Waverly, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Concetta (Prestano) Ciappa, brothers John, Anthony, Joseph, sister Rose, first wife Patricia Ciappa, father-in-law Marshall Hallett, step-children Karen Dickens and Jason Dickens. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Carol Hallett Ciappa, children Albert (Melissa) Ciappa, Jr., Michael (Nancy) Ciappa, Tracy (Steven) Creek, step-daughter Kristen (Dennis) Henry, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He worked in construction with Union 626. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and wintering in Florida. Funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 N. Main Street, Spencer, NY 14883. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 am. Interment will be in Smith Valley Cemetery, Willseyville, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 24, 2019