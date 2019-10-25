|
Albert Richard Sinnigen
Albert Sinnigen of Lansing passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 24, 2019, after a short stay at Hospicare of Ithaca.
Al was born in 1937 in Coeymans, NY, the third son of John J. and Helen M. Sinnigen of Ravena. He graduated from Ravena-Coeymans Central School in 1955. He studied at the State University of New York for Teachers at Buffalo where he majored in elementary education and speech therapy. After graduating as a speech therapist, and just before his marriage, he was drafted into military service with the Army National Guard. His active duty was six months at Ft. Knox Ky, and he completed his enlistment and was honorably discharged after 6 years of service on the 5th of June in 1966.
Al and Jeanette McIntosh were married in 1960. He then picked up his career as a Speech Therapist working for Madison County and Cayuga County BOCES and began speech therapy in the Ithaca City School District under the Special Education Department. For 25 years he practiced Speech Therapy, helping children at every grade level and supervised many Speech Therapists.
Al always had a love, and a need for sports in his life, and he managed to find time for himself to play, watch and to coach sports, as well. He only coached boys' basketball one time in Union Springs Central School and was recently inducted into the Union Springs Athletic Hall of Fame with his winning boys' basketball team from 1965-66. He coached girls' basketball at Ithaca High School and was the assistant basketball coach for Ithaca College girls for several years. Al was always trying to help the girls improve their skills because he felt that they were not receiving the same level of coaching that the boys received.
Al has been an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ithaca for many years and has served as Second Reader, a member of the Board of Trustees and a staff member of the downtown Reading Room.
Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jeanette McIntosh, his son Tom and daughter-in law Michelle, grandson Justin, and granddaughter Sara: brother John in East Greenwich RI, brother Bill in Palm Desert, Ca. and many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. It was his wish that there be no calling hours or formal services. His family is grateful for the gentle care he received at Hospicare of Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019