|
|
Alberta G. Foote
Mecklenburg - Alberta G. Foote, lifetime resident of Mecklenburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Alberta was born on December 7, 1925, a daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Hoffman) Glauer. She graduated from Trumansburg High School in 1944 and worked at a variety of places including the concession stand at the Route 96 drive in alongside her husband, Albert, clerking at Jamesway, a cook at Cayuga Ridge (Lakeside Nursing Home) and as a custodian at Cornell University until her retirement. Alberta was proud of being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is the last surviving charter member of the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and worshipped at the Mecklenburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed helping at auxiliary dinners and could often be found behind the pie table setting aside slices of her lemon meringue pie for those she knew would be looking for a slice. At the fall fundraisers for the MUMC she would often bake her well known cream puffs, however, as people saw her coming they would scurry to the bake sale table to place their order before they even made it in the door! In her spare time she enjoyed functions with the Trumansburg Senior Citizens, crocheting, going to yard sales where she always found treasures to bring home (a massive collection of coffee cups!), and watching Judge Judy. Alberta is survived by five children Mary (Lester) Hayward, Yvonne Foote, Albert (Sandra) Foote Jr., Kathleen (Christopher) Ward and Susan Foote. Her grandchildren Gretchen (Louis) Bower, Charles (Kristin Donnelly) Hayward, Misha Foote, Alex Kreutzer, Ashlee Ward, Matthew Ward and honorary grandchildren Samantha and Casey Dudgeon; great grandchildren Aven Bower, Mariah Chase-Wegner, Greyson Hayward and Jamison Pepson. Her sister Ruth Poole along with many nieces, nephews and a large extended family. In addition to her parents Alberta was predeceased by her husband Albert James Foote Sr., daughter A. June Foote, son Matthew J. Foote and step-granddaughter Kate Chrzan, her sibilings Pauline Welch, Elfreda Woodard, Anna Keech, Bertha VanZile, Emma LaLonde, Marie Lundgren, Martha Cutter, Ernst Glauer and Raymond Glauer. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Thursday May 9th at 11:00 am at the Mecklenburg United Methodist Church followed by a reception at the Mecklenburg Firehouse. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 108 Mecklenburg, NY 14863 or the Mecklenburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66 Mecklenburg, NY 14863 (Memo line: Trustees). John 3:16: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life. For additional information please contact the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 1-888-534-5446 or www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019