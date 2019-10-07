|
Alberta R. Carmon
Ithaca - Alberta R. "Bertie" Barnhart Hunt Carmon, age 77 of Ithaca, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Beechtree Care Center.
Born September 12, 1942 in Ludlowville, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert and Grace Volbrecht Barnhart. She worked many years as a nurse's assistant for the Franziska Racker Center and Cayuga Ridge Rehabilitation Center for over 20 years. Bertie loved her family, Elvis, the NY Yankees, sewing, Pepsi and walking her dog, Snowball.
Bertie is survived by her children, Tim (Diane) Hunt; Tammy (Greg Miller) Fenner and Randy Hunt; grandchildren, Casey and Christian Hunt, Randy Hunt Jr., Justin (Danielle) Fenner, Jolene Fenner and Karen Gitto; great grandchildren, Aiden, Emma and Blake Fenner, Autumn and Daisy Hunt; sister, Ruth (Richard) Hull; brother in law, Larry (Val Patten) Caskey; many nieces and nephews. In addition, she was predeceased by her husband, Lyle Carmon, son, Larry Hunt, grandson, Joshua Fenner; and sisters, Edith Silver and Barbara Caskey.
Services will be held at 12 pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or a . www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 7, 2019